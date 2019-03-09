Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland said his goodbyes at last night's DEFY Wrestling event, telling the fans it would be his last appearance for the promotion as he moves on to bigger and better things, according to PWInsider. The roster surrounded the ring after his match and everyone sang his entrance theme.

In January, Strickland announced on Twitter he's now a free agent after being able to fulfill the rest of his Lucha Underground deal after season four. He played Killshot on the show.

It's been rumored WWE has interest in Strickland (who also performs in EVOLVE) to join up with NXT, although it's still unknown if a deal has been offered.

Below are images from last night's event:

He's giving a speech that this was his last match at Defy.



We chant "THANK YOU SIR!" pic.twitter.com/DC6CTL5aRP — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) March 9, 2019