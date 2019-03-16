Jorge Masvidal went from quite possibly the biggest win of his career, to maybe making the biggest mistake of his career all in one night. Masvidal scored a knockout vs. recent UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Night 147. The event took place from London and streamed live on ESPN+.

Masvidal, though, was also involved in a backstage incident when he attacked Leon Edwards while both were conducting post-fight interviews. Edwards had scored a split decision in the co-main event over Gunnar Nelson.

The victory did leave Masvidal with a key win and two bonus checks, as he shared "Fight of the Night" with Till and also earned a "Performance of the Night" bonus, as did Dan Ige.

Dominick Reyes, Nathaniel Wood, Claudio Silva and Jack Marshman were other main card winners.

Complete results can be found below:

* Jorge Masvidal def. Darren Till via KO (strike) at 3:05 of Round 2

* Leon Edwards def. Gunnar Nelson via split decision (29-27, 29-28, 28-29)

* Dominick Reyes def. Volkan Oezdemir via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:46 of Round 2

* Claudio Silva def. Danny Roberts via submission (armbar) at 3:37 of Round 3

* Jack Marshman def. John Phillips via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Arnold Allen def. Jordan Rinaldi via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

* Marc Diakiese def. Joseph Duffy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Saparbek Safarov def. Nicolae Negumereanu via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-27)

* Dan Ige def. Danny Henry via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:17 of Round 1

* Molly McCann def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Mike Grundy def. Nad Narimani via TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 2