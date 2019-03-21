- Last night's episode of Drop The Mic on TNT was the second annual WWE Night episode. Rusev and Lana won their rap battle over Mark Cuban while The New Day lost their rap battle to SWV. Above and below are videos from the battles.

- WWE stock was up 2.36% today, closing at $92.12 per share. Today's high was $92.87 and the low was $89.57.

- Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro announced on Twitter today that she will be getting back in the ring next week at the New York Wrestling Connection facilities in Deer Park, NY. There's no word yet on if Massaro is planning a reunion tour for the indies, but we will keep you updated. The 2005 Diva Search winner last wrestled for WWE in late April 2008 before being released on July 9 of that year. She has made several indie appearances at conventions and signings since then, or as a valet, but she has barely wrestled.

Massaro wrote on Twitter today, "Gonna be bumping around the ring starting next week at @NYWCWRESTLING super pumped n ready to see what I got left in these ole boots of mine! Those guy are the best super safe and make me feel so comfortable-if u live in tri state area n want to train-THIS IS WHERE ITS AT!"