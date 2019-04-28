Needless to say, it wasn't the best "win" of Rory MacDonald's career at Bellator 220, but it was enough. MacDonald advanced in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix and earned a title defense after his bout vs. Jon Fitch was declared a majority draw.

Fitch earned one scorecard, 48-46, but the other two ruled it 47-47. With his standing as the champion, MacDonald advanced to meet Neiman Gracie in the semifinals.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane had no trouble defending her female flyweight belt, as she forced the doctor at cageside to stop her co-main event fight with Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane, unbeaten in her MMA career, badly damaged Arteaga, with the bout ending in the third round.

Former UFC champion Benson Henderson pulled out a split decision over Adam Piccolotti and ex-Bellator champion Phil Davis bested Liam McGeary via TKO in the third round.

Complete results can be found below:

Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch declared a majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Veta Arteaga via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 1:50 of Round 3 to remain Bellator female flyweight champion

Benson Henderson def. Adam Piccolotti via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Phil Davis def. Liam McGeary via TKO (strikes) at 4:11 of Round 3

Gaston Bolanos def. Nathan Stolen via KO (strike) at 2:21 of Round 1

Abraham Vaesau def. Justin Roswell via TKO (strikes) at 1:59 of Round 1

Jordan Williams def. Diego Herzog via TKO (strikes) at 1:21 of Round 3

Josh San Diego def. Brandon Laroco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Hyder Amil def. Paradise Vaovasa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34 of Round 1

Chuck Campbell def. Bruno Casillas via KO (strike) at 1:46 of Round 1

Cass Bell def. Peter Ishiguro via KO (strike) at 3:00 of Round 1

Aviv Gozali def. Travis Crain via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of Round 1

Brandon Faumui def. Chris Avila via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Matthew Perez def. Justin Tenedora via KO (strike) at 4:52 of Round 1