Tito Ortiz just cannot stay away from mixed martial arts. The former UFC champion and Hall of Fame fighter signed a deal with Combate Americas on Friday night during an event in Los Angeles.

"I'm ready to fight," Ortiz said. "I'm ready to kick some (expletive) ass. I'm back, let's have some fun."

Ortiz, who turned 44 years old this past January, scored a first round knockout over long-time rival Chuck Liddell in November while competing under the Golden Boys Promotion banner. He fought for Bellator in 2017, submitting Chael Sonnen in the first round.

Dating back to his first appearance for Bellator in 2014, Ortiz has gone 4-1, losing only to then-light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary via submission. He also holds victories over Stephan Bonnar and Alexander Shlemenko during that time.

Overall, Ortiz is 20-12-1 in his career with nine knockout and five more wins via submission. His 15 wins in the UFC's light heavyweight division are tied for second most in promotion history.