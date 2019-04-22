Rodrigo de Lima, who fought twice for the UFC in 2014 and 2015, was killed when the driver of a rideshare vehicle struck him in Brazil Sunday. Authorities are still searching for the driver, identified by ESPN as Jefferson Roger Maciel.

According to reports, de Lima and Maciel had an argument that led to de Lima leaving the car. Maciel later returned to the scene in Belem, Brazil and struck him with the vehicle.

In 2014, de Lima fought Neil Magny, and he took on Efrain Escudero the following year. Both times, the fighter was defeated. His last bout came this past June when he submitted Luiz Fabiano at Shooto Brazil 95 via submission to improve to 9-3-1 overall.

De Lima is survived by his wife and two children.

Damien Demento contributed to this article.