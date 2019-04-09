Former WWE star Barbie Blank, f.k.a. Kelly Kelly, went public with her relationship with country music star Cole Swindell. The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday night.

Blank worked for WWE from 2006 - 2012. After leaving the company she appeared as a cast member on the E! reality television series WAGS, which featured the girlfriends and wives of sports stars. Blank was married to NHL star Sheldon Souray at the time, and their split was a big focus of the show's third season.

Blank returned to action for WWE at the first-ever women's Royal Rumble in January of 2018. She returned later that year in the battle royal at last October's all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, where she was eliminated by Mandy Rose.

You can check out a photo of Blank and Swindell below: