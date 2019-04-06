Kazuchika Okada won IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jay White at tonight's G1 Supercard. This is Okada's fifth time winning the title. White won it in February.
Breathe with @JayWhiteNZ. #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/neFboJfqga
Come on, Rainmaker! @rainmakerXokada wipes out White and Gedo! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/y3eDwFHcMj
.@rainmakerXokada's dropkicks are as good as it gets! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/VIpt2pvKE2
.@JayWhiteNZ drops the challenger! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/SWAGzSXm8s
Blade Runner! ...but @JayWhiteNZ can't get to a cover! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/4FXKvgZCpP
Do it @rainmakerXokada!! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/YJ3siACHVN
Okada has done it again. Champion inside MSG. #G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/7mUO86wX2t— Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) April 7, 2019