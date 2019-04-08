WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan made his main roster debut on tonight's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of RAW from Brooklyn.

Lars attacked WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle after Angle got payback on the man who defeated him in his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35, Baron Corbin. Sullivan came to the ring and stared Angle down, then drove him into the mat. Lars then went to the top rope and delivered a flying headbutt to Angle's heart. He then exited the ring while laughing to himself.

Lars was originally scheduled to debut back in January for a potential WrestleMania 35 feud with John Cena, but he was forced to take some time away from the company due to personal reasons. There's no word yet on if the attack on Angle will lead to a feud with Cena.

Below are shots from Lars' debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight: