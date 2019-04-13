According to a report from Fightful, the date of when Ronda Rousey will be having surgery has been announced. The date of her surgery is on Tuesday.

Rousey had broken her hand during the main event at WrestleMania 35 last Sunday, where Becky Lynch defeated her and Charlotte Flair to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

It was also reported that WWE is hopeful that Rousey will be able to return later this year or sometime next year. Before her injury, it was already known that she was going to take time off after WrestleMania.

She was backstage at this week's episode of RAW, where her right hand was in a cast. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart took a photo with her backstage, which you can see below:

Source: FightFul