- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw The Singh Brothers, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, return to tag team action. They lost to Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of The Lucha House Party. Video from the match can be seen above.

This was the first cruiserweight action for the brothers since they appeared on the first episode of 205 Live back in late 2016. They cut pre-match promos on tonight's show and said they are undefeated on 205 Live, and they are back to take the show into the future after being gone for two years while they traveled the world, facing people like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Randy Orton. It looks like they will be regulars on 205 Live now that Jinder Mahal has been sent from RAW to SmackDown.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE TV tapings from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio saw RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retain her blue brand title over Charlotte Flair.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode will feature the TV in-ring debut of Kushida. He will face Kassius Ohno in singles action. Below is a new promo for Kushida's arrival: