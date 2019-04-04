Impact Wrestling announced another title match has been added to the Rebellion PPV on April 28 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Impact World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. and Fenix will face LAX (Santana and Oritz) in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

Pentagon and Fenix won them from LAX back in February.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim