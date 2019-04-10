As noted, Sasha Banks was scheduled to appear on The Wendy Williams Show yesterday but she backed out of the appearance, citing personal reasons on Twitter. This led to heat from staff of the show as she reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

Sasha added the "#IfYouOnlyKnew" hashtag to the Twitter post, indicating more to the story. She wrote, "Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew"

In an update, it was noted on today's edition of The Wendy Williams Show that Banks canceled her appearance because she had a family emergency. It was noted that Sasha's representative called to cancel the booking after midnight the night before. Williams wished Banks and her family well. There's no word yet on what the issue is.

It was reported on Tuesday, via Paige Six, that Banks bailed on the show at the last minute and that the unexpected cancellation left everyone on the staff fuming.

"She won't be booked again," a show source reported to Page Six. "She didn't give a real reason for canceling, and she did it only hours before the show tapes, so production was left scrambling to fill her spot. Wendy ended up doing an extra segment of Hot Topics instead."

Paige Six reached out to Banks' representative for comment but they were referred to her Twitter statement.

We also noted how Banks posted a cryptic message on Twitter during Monday's RAW, just hours after she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Alexa Bliss had challenged Banks and Bayley for RAW. Bayley appeared for the loss to Bliss, but Banks was not on the show.

Below is Banks' cryptic message from during RAW and the tweet on Tuesday's show cancellation:

"There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We're marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can't find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that's suppose to be normal. Well… I don't want normal, I want magic; cause that's the place that feels like home to me. That's the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That's the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself….. I want that magic."