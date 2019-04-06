Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa retained the IWGP Tag Team Championship and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against PCO & Brody King, The Briscoes, and EVIL & SANADA at tonight's G1 Supercard. This is the first time Tonga and Loa have won the ROH World Tag Team Titles. PCO & Brody King won the ROH tag titles last month and Guerrillas of Destiny the IWGP Tag Titles them in February.
