Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Undertaker and Kurt Angle being pulled from Starrcast II

* Sasha Banks reportedly sitting out her WWE contract

* When WWE's RAW script was finalized

* Becky Lynch's two title defenses at Money In The Bank

* Cesaro's move to RAW

ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven. Featuring Taven discussing:

* His ROH title win at MSG

* The fan who was hit by a ladder during the match

* The "friendly competition" between ROH and NJPW

* Enzo and Cass' "invasion"

* Dalton Castle's heel turn

Scott Fishman's interview with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Aldis will defend his title this Saturday against Marty Scurll at NWA's Crockett Cup, streaming via Fite.tv.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.