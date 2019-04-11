Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past week including:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 35

* Lars Sullivan's main roster debut

* Sami Zayn's WWE return

* Road Dogg stepping down as Smackdown's co-lead writer

* Bret Hart being attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame

* Bray Wyatt's expected WWE return

* The latest on AEW's upcoming TV deal

Andy Malnoske's interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal and former WCW President Eric Bischoff

Jesse Collings joins Nick to break down the G1 Supercard, the news coming out of it and where both promotions are headed going forward

