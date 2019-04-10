- As seen above, the latest Street Talk segment from The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford features backstage footage from WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" as they watched Ricochet and Aleister Black lose to NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders. They went on about how they haven't received any title shots, and now they want the next shot. As noted, tonight's NXT TV episode on the WWE Network will feature The Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

- There has been talk of having WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix wrestle more for the company going forward, according to PWInsider. The Glamazon may end up working matches on the annual post-WrestleMania tour of Europe that kicks off next month. Phoenix recently came out of retirement for a tag match on RAW and then teamed with Natalya at WrestleMania 35 for the Fatal 4 Way against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics and former champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

- The man who played Colin Jost's therapist in the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 was New Jersey indie wrestler Ike Phillips. Winner Braun Strowman ended up taking the therapist out, as seen in the GIF below.