- Above, Ricochet makes his WWE Network Pick of the week where he, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano were in an episode of Table for 3.

- Beth Phoenix will be working on next month's WWE European tour in Brussels, Marseille, Belfast, Newcastle, Liverpool, and London. She'll be working tag matches alongside Natalya.

- As noted, Mike Quackenbush made another guest trainer appearance at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. On Twitter he wrote, "Thank you once again, NXT & WWE PC. Even after 19 yrs coaching & 25 years performing, I'll never stop looking for new ways to challenge myself or our art form. And I'll never bring anything less than all of my passion. The future we are shaping? It deserves nothing less."