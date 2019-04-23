WWE has reportedly dropped the ban on the word "belt", according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It's not known if the ban was lifted due to Becky Lynch referring to herself as "Becky 2 Belts", but WWE is now using the term in advertising for products involving championship belts.

"Belt" is one of many terms that has been banned from the company. A leaked document from 2008 revealed that there were nearly two dozen banned terms, including belt, strap, title changing hands, the title is on the line, backstage, feud, fans, pro wrestling, pro wrestler and war.

During an episode of Talk Is Jericho earlier this year, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon banning certain terms.

"'Hey Vince, I don't know if I should lose the belt.' [Imitating McMahon] 'The what?' 'Sorry, the title,'" Jericho said. "You couldn't say 'belt' because a belt is what you use to hold up your pants.

"You couldn't say 'fans' because it's the 'WWE Universe'," Jericho added. "And never say 'marks' because [imitating McMahon] 'they're not marks - they're our fans!'"

William Windsor contributed to this article.