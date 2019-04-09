- Above is video of new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics getting their custom sideplates installed at Monday's post-WrestleMania 35 RAW. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay won the titles on Sunday by defeating champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4 Way. The video shows them going around backstage at RAW and showing their titles off to various Superstars.

- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 15,741 fans in attendance for Monday's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As noted, WWE announced 15,697 fans in attendance for Friday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event from the same arena. The post-SummerSlam 2018 RAW from the same venue had an announced attendance of 13,724 fans in attendance. SummerSlam 2018 had an announced crowd of 16,169 fans from the same venue and the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the same venue that weekend had 14,676 fans announced.

- The Miz revealed on Instagram that he needed staples to close a wound in his head following the Falls Count Anywhere loss to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

Miz wrote, "Sometimes winning isn't defined by a 1,2,3. Last night at #Wrestlemania I whooped Shane all over @mlstadium Today I hurt, I've got staples in my head, my body aches but my heart is full knowing I made my dad proud. And there's no win bigger than that."