- Above, Big E, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods (with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston watching on) played a game of Wheel of Fortune.

- Drew McIntyre missed last night's live event in St. Louis due to travel issues. Jinder Mahal filled in for him in a 6-man tag match against The Shield. According to PWInsider, Drew had flight problems all along the way and one talent joked the issues had to be especially "horrible" for McIntyre to miss an event.

- Aiden English is likely to have signed a full-time announcer's deal with WWE as he is now accepting convention bookings, including Legends of the Ring in Monroe, New Jersey on June 1. WWE Superstars' contract don't allow for those types of bookings. English began announcing on 205 Live in January.