WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax will be undergoing surgery tomorrow.

Jax is scheduled to go under the knife on Friday to repair both of her torn ACLs, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens on Twitter.

There's no word yet on how long Jax will be out of action, but they should have a better idea of her timeline after the surgery. It was believed that she could be out for up to 9 months.

Jax took to Twitter back on April 12 and said she would be out of action for "a while" due to the injuries. She also revealed that she has been working through the pain for the last year.

"Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while," Jax wrote, "Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs. I'm grateful to everyone who has supported me! Thank you!"

Jax hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35 where she worked the Fatal 4 Way with partner Tamina Snuka, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics and former champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

For those who missed them, below are Jax's tweets from earlier this month: