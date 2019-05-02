Dean Ambrose is set to return to the indies as Jon Moxley sometime in June, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Ambrose released his first post-WWE promo as Moxley earlier this week, just minutes after his WWE contract officially expired, making him a free agent. Ambrose reportedly has bookings lined up with a number of different promotions, and those will be announced soon.

There's no word yet on how much Ambrose will be making on the indies, but it should be very lucrative for him as the Observer noted that he will be able to command several thousand dollars per match, do meet and greets for more, if he wants, and have almost complete control over everything while working as much or as little as he wants.

Ambrose is now free to work for whoever he wants as there is not a non-compete clause with WWE. It's believed that Ambrose wants a deal where he's completely in control of his character and what he's able to do.

There's obvious speculation on a possible deal with All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if he's talking with either promotion. The Observer speculated that WWE gave Ambrose a strong send-off because they believe he will be back at some point, which they might not do if they thought he was going to AEW or NJPW. WWE kept offering more money to Ambrose to try and get him to re-sign, but he kept turning their offers down, to the point that they realized he was determined to leave and there was nothing they could do to stop him.

Ambrose wrestled his last match for WWE at a recent live event two weeks ago in Moline, IL, teaming with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The match that aired live on the WWE Network and was dubbed The Shield's Last Chapter.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

