Jessica Andrade put a cap on UFC 237 with a second round knockout of Rose Namajunas Saturday night to become the new UFC strawweight champion. The bout aired live on pay-per-view from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Andrade knocked Namajunas out with a slam, earning her first UFC title in the process.

Three other former UFC champions came up short in bouts throughout the night, including the co-main event where Anderson Silva was stopped in the second round by Jared Cannonier. Jose Aldo suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski, as did BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida.

Former UFC female title contender Bethe Correia was submitted in the third round by Irene Aldana. Ryan Spann also scored a knockout vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Viviane Arajuo opened the night with a finish vs. Talita Bernardo in the third round.

Complete results are below:

* Jessica Andrade def. Rose Namajunas via KO (slam) at 2:58 of Round 2 to become the new UFC strawweight champion

* Jared Cannonier def. Anderson Silva via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 1

* Alexander Volkanovski def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Laureano Staropoli def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Irene Aldana def. Bethe Correia via submission (armbar) at 3:24 of Round 3

* Ryan Spann def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira via KO (strike) at 2:07 of Round 1

* Thiago Moises def. Kurt Holobaugh via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

* Warlley Alves def. Sergio Moraes via KO (strike) at 4:13 of Round 3

* Clay Guida def. BJ Penn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Luana Carolina def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

* Raoni Barcelos def. Carlos Huachin via TKO (strikes) at 4:49 of Round 2

* Viviane Araujo def. Talita Bernardo via KO (strike) at :48 of Round 3