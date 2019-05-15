WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter today and became the first WWE talent to publicly express interest in All Elite Wrestling.

Just hours after AEW announced their TV deal with WarnerMedia (TNT), Riddle tweeted and predicted the greatest era of pro wrestling to come soon, thanks to competition for WWE.

He wrote, "The face you make when you know the greatest era of wrestling is about to begin because of great competition! Thank You [folded hands emoji]"

You can see Riddle's full tweet below: