Recently on Busted Open, Ring of Honor's PCO cemented the value of storytelling in professional wrestling. PCO emphasised that storytelling in professional wrestling will remain an important contant depsite it's many changes.

When questioned about the changes and reactions of the new wrestling generation he replied:

"I think the big thing about this businesses is living with changes with the evolution in the business. A lot of things are changing in this business, but one thing that will never change is the ability to tell a story - this is one thing that will never change."

Despite the changes in professional wrestling, PCO hightlighted adaption as the key for success:

"If you don't accept the changes that are happening in this business, you can't progress. In order to progress, you have to change and adapt to the changes."

Even as a veteran in a younger locker room, PCO appears to still remain hungry for new knowledge of the business while simultaneously stockpiling expertise and skill to pass forward to younger wrestlers:

"Most of the times, I'm listening to the younger generation. If I think it's important to put my two cents in, I will. But I've been picking up on brains. Like Bully Ray has a great mind for this business. There's a bunch of other guys behind the scenes that are incredible with ideas. For me it's a team effort. I'm trying to get as much from everybody like a big mastermind association. If I can incorporate any knowledge to someone who's not knowledgeable I'm trying to do it in order to be successful. I'm trying to put all the brains and all the elements possible in order to have the best advice in order to be successful."

You can hear PCO's full comments in the clip below.

