Known for his rise from The Ultimate Fighter to light heavyweight champion, Rashad Evans can now call himself a hall of famer. The UFC announced that "Suga" will be inducted this July to the "Modern Wing" during a live ceremony on UFC Fight Pass.

"Rashad and I have been close since season two of The Ultimate Fighter and we've had an amazing relationship," UFC President Dana White said. "It has been fun to see him succeed and grow as a fighter, become a world champion and then a respected coach for up and coming fighters, and then to see him retire last year. I love to see him still involved with UFC. I couldn't be prouder of Rashad than I am right now with him being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame."

Evans joins Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn, Urijah Faber, Ronda Rousey and Michael Bisping in the category of modern era fighters. Bisping will also be inducted this coming July 5 from The Pearl at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas.

Over the course of his career, Evans went 24-8-1 with 14 of those victories coming inside the Octagon. He won Season 2 of The Ultimate Fighter competing at heavyweight, but made a name for himself at 205 pounds. That included a win over Griffin to secure the light heavyweight title in 2008 at UFC 92.

Evans is one of eight TUF winners to become undisputed UFC champion, ranks first with 20 fights in the UFC at light heavyweight, is second with 50 takedowns in the division and is third with 13 wins.