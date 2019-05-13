Rose Namajunas was emotional following her victories to win and defend the UFC strawweight title. So it was no surprise that she was in the same state of mind after a loss at UFC 237 that cost her the belt.

Namajunas suffered a knockout defeat at the hands of Jessica Andrade in the main event from Brazil. The former champion had secured a submission when the new titleholder put her on the canvas.

"I've been hearing (about a rematch)," Namajunas said during the post-fight press conference. "I definitely was whooping her there's no doubt about that. (But) I don't know. We'll see if I'm interested in this."

Namajunas, who is just 26 years old and a former finalist on The Ultimate Fighter, was asked to clarify what she meant by "if I'm interested in this," to which she responded, "I just want to do something else with my life right now."

The fighter was involved in the Conor McGregor-Brooklyn incident when McGregor attacked a vehicle carrying UFC fighters. Namajunas walked back to the fighter hotel and has since stated the matter caused her mental pain.

"I'm not gonna make any decisions right now," she added. "It's just hard to keep having fun with this."