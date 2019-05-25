AEW Double or Nothing takes place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Buy In pre-show starts at 7 pm ET with the main show beginning at 8 pm ET.
Among the matches below, which are you most interested in and why?
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
Winner will be contender for AEW World Championship and face Casino Battle Royal winner at a later date.
AAA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix
Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes
SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman
Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae
Angelico and Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends
Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami
CASINO BATTLE ROYAL (PRE-SHOW)
Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Private Party, Shawn Spears, TBA
Winner will be contender for AEW World Championship and faces winner of Omega/Jericho at a later date.
PRE-SHOW
Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian