AEW Double or Nothing takes place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Buy In pre-show starts at 7 pm ET with the main show beginning at 8 pm ET.

Among the matches below, which are you most interested in and why?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Winner will be contender for AEW World Championship and face Casino Battle Royal winner at a later date.

AAA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Angelico and Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami

CASINO BATTLE ROYAL (PRE-SHOW)

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Private Party, Shawn Spears, TBA

Winner will be contender for AEW World Championship and faces winner of Omega/Jericho at a later date.

PRE-SHOW

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian