Sting was an established star in WCW in 1991 when Mick Foley debuted as Cactus Jack. Jack was immediately thrown into a feud with Sting who was also the World Heavyweight Champion at the time and Sting recalled working with a still-unknown Foley.

"Cactus was a fun guy to work with," Sting said at Awesome Con (thanks to The RCWR Show for the transcription). "He was a great personality outside of the ring as well. Talk about somebody who sacrificed his body - I mean I have stories about him. In Germany, against Vader... I have stories about him in Atlanta with me. Some of the things that he did and hearing the sound of his body and his flesh hitting the pavement from I don't know how many feet, I mean just ridiculous!

"I was in Germany by the way when he wrestled Vader and you could see him wrestling and you could see the end of the match. You can see blood coming off the side of Mick's head. He thought he got busted open somehow and no big deal but the next thing you know a ring announcer comes walking into the dressing room with half of an ear or three-quarters of an ear in his hands. The thing is I have my ears. And I went yep...That's an ear! It was Cactus Jack's! I mean he came back in the dressing room and said something like, 'BANG BANG' and that was it. I think he wanted to have that thing preserved somehow in some kind of liquid. They didn't want to let him do it.

"A lot of fun working with Cactus. I loved his creativity. His willingness to just try stuff and do something different, step out of the box."

Another interesting personality that Sting got to work with was Vampiro during the end of his WCW run. The two engaged in a lengthy feud that culminated in Sting winning a Human Torch match at the 2000 Great American Bash, but Sting admits the two never developed any chemistry despite unique attempts to do so.

"I just couldn't make that thing clear. I just could not figure out a way, and I was giving him permission to step over the line and do things that I wouldn't allow anyone else to do over the years," revealed Sting. "I told him I to call me by my real name... see if that'll get through. See if it'll create something. Nothing. There was no chemistry there whatsoever, I mean nothing. It was just a bomb. A bomb of all bombs."

After the dissolution of WCW, Sting took some time off before landing in TNA / Impact Wrestling. There he would feud with Abyss and Sting even dropped the NWA Heavyweight Title to The Monster at 2006 Bound for Glory.

Sting reminisced on working with Abyss who now works for WWE as a producer.

"I loved working with Abyss. I mean the casket match and some other stuff - I still see him three or four times a year. I just saw him at Wrestlemania [35]," stated Sting. "He's working with [WWE] now and doing a good job for them. I loved those matches with him and every time he sees me he says: 'Sting, the best matches I ever had were against you.' Wow, That's a big compliment!"