Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva returns to the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC 237 in Brazil to take on Jared Cannonier in the co-main event. But "The Spider" is still thinking about Conor McGregor.

Silva talked about a potential bout with McGregor during a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, pushing UFC president Dana White to make the bout. According to Silva, both fighters have already agreed to the contest.

"Conor accept challenge, I accept challenge," Silva said. "So we are just waiting.

"Come on boss, give this show for the fans. Give this show for the fans of the UFC. Two big names, big money for you and a challenge for Conor and me."

Silva, who has fought as big as light heavyweight during his career, noted that the contest could take place around 180 pounds. McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, has fought at welterweight during his run.

"That's a good experience for the fans, especially the fans of this sport; it's a super, super fight: Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor," he added.