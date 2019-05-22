Urijah Faber, who competed several times for UFC gold, is pondering a return to the Octagon after announcing his retirement in late December. Faber, who runs Team Alpha Male out of Sacramento, is targeting the UFC's July 13 event in the city for his fight.

"I know my baby is keeping me young, but a good ole fist fight could help the cause," Faber wrote on Instagram. "UFC Sacramento on the horizon. (Featherweight) or (bantamweight) & who would be fun?"

Faber, a California native, ended his career with a decision victory over Brad Pickett to snap a two-fight losing skid. His last title fight came in early 2016 when he fell to Dominick Cruz, also losing another title match vs. Cruz and twice to Renan Barao for gold.

With 34 career wins to his credit, Faber still stands as the UFC's bantamweight division leader with nine wins and holds the record for most finishes (six) and submissions (six) in the division.