WWE Money in the Bank goes down later tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The current betting odds are in and it looks like Drew McIntyre (-125) and Bayley (+125) are favored to win their respective MITB Ladder Matches. While no one else is really close in the men's match, Mandy Rose isn't far behind Bayley at +155.
WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (-530) is a solid favorite against AJ Styles (+350), while things between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (-245) and Kevin Owens (+175) are a bit closer.
For WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, she's -460 against Lacey Evans (+360), and -120 against Charlotte (-120). Below is the full list of betting odds.
As always, these odds are subject to change from up to the point the bell rings for each individual match. For those unfamiliar will deciphering these betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite, while a plus sign designated the underdog. The size of the number next to the plus or minus tells us exactly how much of a favorite or underdog a particular wrestler(s) is in a given match.
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) -530 vs. AJ Styles +350
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) -245 vs. Kevin Owens +175
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) -460 vs. Lacey Evans +320
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) -120 vs. Charlotte -120
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
Samoa Joe (c) -210 vs. Rey Mysterio +160
MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Sami Zayn +300 vs. Ricochet +1300 vs. Drew McIntyre -125 vs. Baron Corbin +1300 vs. Ali +3300 vs. Randy Orton +4000 vs. Andrade +435 vs. Finn Balor +4000
WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Naomi +1600 vs. Nikki Cross +800 vs. Natalya +1500 vs. Dana Brooke +1300 vs. Bayley +125 vs. Mandy Rose +155 vs. Carmella +1550 vs. Ember Moon +600
STEEL CAGE MATCH
Shane McMahon +250 vs. The Miz -350
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Tony Nese (c) -600 vs. Ariya Daivari +400
Roman Reigns -415 vs. Elias +295
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) -230 vs. The Usos +170