WWE Money in the Bank goes down later tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The current betting odds are in and it looks like Drew McIntyre (-125) and Bayley (+125) are favored to win their respective MITB Ladder Matches. While no one else is really close in the men's match, Mandy Rose isn't far behind Bayley at +155.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (-530) is a solid favorite against AJ Styles (+350), while things between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (-245) and Kevin Owens (+175) are a bit closer.

For WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, she's -460 against Lacey Evans (+360), and -120 against Charlotte (-120). Below is the full list of betting odds.

As always, these odds are subject to change from up to the point the bell rings for each individual match. For those unfamiliar will deciphering these betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite, while a plus sign designated the underdog. The size of the number next to the plus or minus tells us exactly how much of a favorite or underdog a particular wrestler(s) is in a given match.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) -530 vs. AJ Styles +350

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) -245 vs. Kevin Owens +175

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) -460 vs. Lacey Evans +320

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) -120 vs. Charlotte -120

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

Samoa Joe (c) -210 vs. Rey Mysterio +160

MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Sami Zayn +300 vs. Ricochet +1300 vs. Drew McIntyre -125 vs. Baron Corbin +1300 vs. Ali +3300 vs. Randy Orton +4000 vs. Andrade +435 vs. Finn Balor +4000

WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Naomi +1600 vs. Nikki Cross +800 vs. Natalya +1500 vs. Dana Brooke +1300 vs. Bayley +125 vs. Mandy Rose +155 vs. Carmella +1550 vs. Ember Moon +600

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Shane McMahon +250 vs. The Miz -350

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Tony Nese (c) -600 vs. Ariya Daivari +400

Roman Reigns -415 vs. Elias +295

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) -230 vs. The Usos +170