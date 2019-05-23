New XFL coach Kevin Gilbride was known as an offensive leader. One of his former teammates while with the Giants helped him to a Super Bowl. It is only fitting the two were paired up again.

It was announced this week that Jim Herrmann will be the defensive coordinator for New York's unnamed XFL team.

Herrmann, age 58, was a Michigan graduate that assisted the football team from 1985-1996. He then became a defensive coordinator for Michigan from 1997-2005. In his first year as DC, Herrmann helped lead Michigan to an undefeated season and a number one ranking on the AP Poll. As a result, he won the Frank Broyles Award.

Following a few years of Michigan and its defense struggling, Herrmann moved out of college sports and into the NFL's arms. He became the New York Jets' linebacker's coach from 2006-2008 before switching from green to blue. Joining the Giants in 2009, Herrmann helped the team to a Super Bowl victory against the Patriots during the 2011-2012 season.

After spending a few more years in New York, Herrman spent the 2016-2017 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Before joining the XFL, Herrmann was acting as the linebackers and Associate Head Coach for Bowling Green State University.

The XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.