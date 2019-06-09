- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Charlotte as this week's subject.

- Today, NXT Star Taynara Conti turns 24 years old.

Eddie + wine + birthday = ?? pic.twitter.com/Rq0bcCaZ8N — Taynara Conti (@TaynaraContiWWE) June 9, 2019

- Signing with WWE NXT back in March, DJZ explained his new NXT ring name, Joaquin Wilde.

"I had an uncle named Joaquin," Wilde wrote on Twitter. "He LOVED pro wrestling, always wanted to be a wrestler but those opportunities didn't exist in the Philippines. I chose this name because by living my dream, I'm also living his dream. And WILD(E) is the perfect word to describe the way I wrestle!"