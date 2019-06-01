Retired MMA legend Georges St-Pierre said WWE has reached out to him about transitioning into professional wrestling.

The former UFC Champion said in a recent interview with TVA Sports that while attending an ESPN awards ceremony, he was approached by WWE.

"I was at an ESPN event in the United States, the awards ceremony, and I got approached by the WWE," St-Pierre said (h/t to SEScoops for the transcription). "I had just retired, and, it's a form of competition, but of course, it's also scripted, so I don't know if I'd be willing to relive that. Perhaps for a special event, so I could taste it. But I don't know if I'd want to sign a contract and do it every week and making it a living. Maybe for a special appearance.

"Perhaps we will get back to them on that," St Pierre continued. "I don't know, but for the moment, there are no discussions at all. They wanted to contact my agents, I gave them their number, but I don't want to switch to wrestling full-time."

It's not uncommon for MMA talent to test out WWE before diving in fully. Ronda Rousey, one of MMAs most iconic and popular stars first dipped her toes in the wrestling world via a segment at Wrestlemania 31 before eventually signing a full time contract with WWE afterwards.

GSP retired earlier this year from MMA. His last fight was a victory over Michael Bisping to win the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 217 in November of 2017.