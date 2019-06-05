The UFC announced that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier for the unified lightweight title is now official for UFC 242 on September 7 when the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, says his fighter has a new deal that makes him the richest in promotion history.

"We're extremely happy," Abdel-Aziz told MMA Fighting. "We're well taken care of. We can't ask for any better. We very grateful. Easiest negotiation I ever did. It was fair, straight to the point. This is one of the biggest deals in UFC history. I don't care Conor (McGregor), I don't care this is one of the biggest guaranteed money (contracts) in UFC history. When you do this kind of deal, people normally burn bridges. The bridges only got stronger, that's all I'm going to say.

"The UFC stepped up. They give us what we want and they made a good business decision on their behalf and they made us a partner. We are all partners. We are in it together on this."

Nurmagomedov successfully defeated McGregor last year, improving to 11-0 in the UFC. He was suspended for his role in the post-fight melee after that victory, but is expected to be set to go this fall to face Poirier, the reigning interim champion.

"My opinion right now, Khabib is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we've ever seen," Abdel-Aziz said. "He never lost. He's never been caught. He's never been dropped. He's dominated every round against almost every opponent. No (performance-enhancing drugs), nothing.

"This is why he's the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. Believe me. He's the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. And I'm saying that again because I see everything. They showed me everything. Khabib is the highest-paid athlete in the UFC and we are happy. It's time to fight."