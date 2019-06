WWE NXT Superstar Mansoor Al-Shehail is set to win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today, according to @Wrestlevotes.

Al-Shehail is of Saudi Arabian descent and made his WWE TV debut back at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in early 2018.

Stay tuned for live WWE Super ShowDown coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 1pm ET.