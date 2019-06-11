- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins drop the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Revival, who won a Triple Threat that also featured The Usos. Above is post-match video of Kayla Braxton talking to Hawkins and Ryder about the loss.

Hawkins admitted the loss hurt a lot, more than all 269 matches of his recent losing streak combined. Hawkins said this won't be the first or last time, but Ryder then interrupted and took the blame for the loss because he was pinned in the match, after Hawkins scored the pin to win the titles from The Revival at WrestleMania 35. Ryder and Hawkins agreed that they are now focused on the comeback part of their story.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, California saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Lacey Evans. After the match, Evans attacked Becky and beat her down until SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley made the save for the big hometown pop.https://admin.wrestlinginc.com/index.cfm?action=admin:news&fw1pk=38#

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Monday night and praised Buddy Murphy after their match at the WWE live event in Reno, Nevada.

"Got the opportunity to get in the ring with @WWE_Murphy tonight at #WWEReno for the first time ever. He's an INCREDIBLE athlete & a @WWE superstar you should definitely keep your eye on," Hardy wrote after defeating Murphy.

You can see Hardy's full tweet below: