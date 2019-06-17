The Laredo Kid has been confirmed as the mystery partner for Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. in the six-man match against The Elite at AEW Fyter Fest.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. It will air for free on B/R Live. Below is the current card:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima