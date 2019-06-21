- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Travis Banks vs. Mike Bailey from Riptide Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- NWA National Champion Colt Cabana is currently dealing with a hematoma on his quadriceps that forced him to pull out of events this weekend, according to PWInsider. Cabana is scheduled to team up with NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis against The Briscoes at ROH Best in the World on June 28. No word yet if the injury will keep him off the show.

- Below is the current lineup for the ROH Best in the World TV Tapings on June 29 in Philadelphia, PA.

* The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karissa Rivera

* Flip Gordon vs. Marty Scurll

* Dalton Castle vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King

* Silas Young vs. Josh Woods

- As noted, ROH has signed Maria Manic and have already begun running vignettes for her debut. In the video below, "Maneater" is shown at the end, which is what is tattooed on Manic's midsection.