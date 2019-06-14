- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between ACH and Fenix from Pacific Coast Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- The latest NJPW podcast is available, featuring KENTA and Rocky Romero. KENTA talked about his move from WWE to NJPW after making his debut at last Sunday's NJPW Dominion where he announced he would be involved in this year's G1 Climax.

- ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein tweeted out about WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and why she's at the top of Klein's list.

"Someone tweeted reasons why #TheMan Becky Lynch is the #GOAT...passion, drive, promos. Let me tell you what I think. When we met, she had a contract with the biggest company. I was an unknown extra. She was never anything but kind. Put that on the TOP of your list."