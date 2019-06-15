Rory MacDonald found his fighting spirit again, turning back the challenge of Neiman Gracie at Bellator 222 and advancing to the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. MacDonald scored a decision victory over Gracie in the main event live on DAZN.

MacDonald now will meet former champion Douglas Lima in the tournament finals, and will once again be defending his title in the process. That bout is likely to take place later this year.

In the co-main event, former UFC champion Lyoto Machida landed with a series of heavy strikes, earning a win over Chael Sonnen. After the contest, Sonnen announced his retirement from MMA, ending a career that included multiple attempts at becoming the UFC champion.

Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor's, remained unbeaten with a first round submission win over Max Humphrey, and Patrick Mix kept his perfect record intact by submitting Ricky Bandejas.

The night kicked off with Rizin titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi becoming the new Bellator bantamweight champion with a sweep of the scorecards on Darrion Caldwell.

Complete results can be found below:

Rory MacDonald def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix semifinals

Lyoto Machida def. Chael Sonnen via TKO (strikes) at :22 of Round 2

Dillon Danis def. Max Humphrey via submission (armbar) at 4:28 of Round 1

Patrick Mix def. Ricky Bandejas via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:06 of Round 1

Juan Archuleta def. Eduardo Danta via KO (strike) at 4:59 of Round 1

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Darrion Caldwell via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) to become Bellator bantamweight champion

Adam Borics def. Aaron Pico via KO (knee) at 3:55 of Round 2

Taylor Turner def. Heather Hardy via TKO (punches) at 3:53 of Round 1

Valerie Loureda def. Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Robson Gracie Jr. def. Oscar Vera via submission (armbar) at 3:15 of Round 1

Lindsay VanZandt def. Rena Kubota via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:04 of Round 1

Haim Gozali def. Gustavo Wurlitzer via submission (triangle choke) at 4:02 of Round 1

Mike Kimbel def. Sebastian Ruiz via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Marcus Surin def. Nekruz Mirkhojaev via split decision (30-27, 27-29, 29-27)

Phil Hawes def. Michael Wilco via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1

Brandon Polcare def. Brandon Medina via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:33 of Round 1

Kastriot Xhema def. Whitney Jean Francois via TKO (punches) at 3:17 of Round 2

John Beneduce def. Kenny Rivera via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)