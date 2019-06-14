As the new XFL is preparing to make its return, the hope is for a different product compared to its initial inception. They will look to test new ways of running the product later this year. Thanks to a press release, the XFL announced will be collaborating with The Spring League once again.

The XFL will conduct two four-day scouting events in a Southern California area that The Spring League is located in. The first event will take place at Mission Viejo High School from June 17-20th. Another event will take place from July 28-31th, with a location to be announced later.

"We're in an important phase of our development and The Spring League gives us the perfect platform to continue our effort to reimagine the game," said XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck. "We had a great experience and learned so much at The Spring League in April, and feel confident that after these next two sessions we'll have identified a few XFL-caliber players and be closer to finalizing our rules and gameplay."

The idea of the league is to scout talent, test potential rule adjustments and experiment with potential in-game technologies that helped make the XFL's initial run innovative. The Spring League will work closely with the XFL's internal team to determine the best possible way to handle business before the new season begins.

"We are excited to be working with the XFL again and further demonstrate our value as both a platform for player development and incubator for rules testing," said Spring League CEO Brian Woods. "Our summer events will provide additional opportunities for players to be scouted by XFL coaches and scouts in advance of their 2020 launch."

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.

