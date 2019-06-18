There was a time that many felt Brock Lesnar was preparing to make another run at becoming the UFC heavyweight champion. UFC president Dana White is happy that Lesnar didn't opt for that career path.

Instead of returning to the Octagon earlier this year, Lesnar and the WWE came to an agreement on a new contract.

"I wasn't pissed at all," White said during a live interview session on Instagram (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Brock had a good run here. It's been fun. In this business, you have to be 100 percent invested. You've got to be in. It's not where his head was. He made the right decision."

Lesnar, who turns 42 years old next month, would have been paired with current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for a title fight. Instead, Cormier will defend his belt at UFC 241 this August against former champion Stipe Miocic.