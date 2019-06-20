It was recently announced by Sports Business Journal that the XFL has hired Jennifer Germer as their new marketing director for the leagues XFL Houston team.

A gradutate of Arizona State University, Germer's role with the unnamed Houston team will include leading their marketing and community relations team. She will also be focusing on sport studies, health and wellness of the players involved.

Prior to joining the XFL, Jennifer worked for a variety of sports team. She worked for the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL and Elite Racing, Inc. Known for her time in baseball, Germer was the Manager of Marketing and Promotions for the Los Angeles Angels from 2000 to 2006. From 2006 to 2011 she was the Vice President of Marketing for the Houston Astros. Most recently, Germer was the Chief Operating Officer for RMH Marketing and Media.

Germer joins a team that includes head coach/GM June Jones and team President Brian Michael Cooper. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl. The XFL's Houston team will be housed inside the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

