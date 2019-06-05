The XFL has hired a man familiar with the Tampa Bay area to lead their Florida team. In a press release, it was announced that Josh Bullock was named President of the unnamed Tampa Bay XFL team.

Since 2018, Bullock was the Senior Associate Director of Athletics and the Senior Director of Development with the University of South Florida. Now in the XFL, he will be in charge of the team's fan engagement and business operations, working with various departments. The team will operate from Raymond James Stadium.

"I am excited to join the XFL and play a role in bringing more great football to Tampa Bay," Bullock stated. "The opportunity to help start a new football franchise was something I couldn't pass up. I look forward to working alongside Coach Trestman and his staff to build-out our team, and to engage with our community, grow our fan base and create an experience that's truly authentic to Tampa Bay and the region."

A University of Kentucky graduate, Bullock was the football teams Athletic Relations Coordinator from 1997-2000. He has held multiple positions in the sports world, serving as General Manager of ISP Sports (now IMG College) at UCF from 2007-2010 and Associate GM for ISP Sports at Virginia Tech from 2004-2007. His experience with a major league sports team comes with his seven years as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

Bullock joins a team that includes Head Coach and GM Marc Trestman, Offensive Coordinator Jamie Elizondo and Defensive Coordinator Jerry Glanville. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.