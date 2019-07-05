- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Colby Corino and Brysin Scott from Vanguard Championship Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Below is the full schedule and times for this year's NJPW G1 Climax tournament. Things kick of tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 6 pm ET. That event will be air live on AXS TV, then NJPW World at a later time. The rest of the shows will air live (with English commentary) through August 12.

It's nearly here!

All the action of G1 Climax 29 kicks off in just a couple of days, and it's all live, all with English commentary on https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi!

Check the schedule and set your alarm clocks pic.twitter.com/2ZtYn5iuN2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 4, 2019

- PWG announced Darby Allin will be in this year's Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Previously announced entrants are: Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham, and A-Kid. The three-day event will take place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Allin went to a 20-minute draw against Cody at last weekend's AEW Fyter Fest.