Braun Strowman took to Instagram today to share a photo of him and former U.S. President George W. Bush. Strowman captioned the photo, "Just a couple American hero's hanging out no big deal!!!!"

For the Instagram page that he posted the photo on, Strowman uses his real name, Adam Scherr and states that this page is "real life, it doesn't depict my TV character."

As it was reported earlier this week, Strowman will be in a Last Man Standing match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Extreme Rules on June 14 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Below is the photo of Braun and the 43rd President: