Brock Lesnar made a surprise visit to wrestlers training at the University of Minnesota earlier today.

As seen below, the Minnesota Wrestling Twitter account revealed that Brock returned to his alma mater for a special Monday morning stretch.

"No other school has the honor of welcoming #Gophers legend, and international superstar, THE @BrockLesnar back to Minneapolis for a Monday morning stretch," they wrote.

We noted back in January that Lesnar made another surprise visit to the team, to work with top talent Gable Steveson.

Below are photos from today's session:

No other school has the honor of welcoming #Gophers legend, and international superstar, THE @BrockLesnar back to Minneapolis for a Monday morning stretch #GopherTough pic.twitter.com/lWRAfMNqeX — Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) July 8, 2019

For those who missed it, below are a few shots from January's visit: